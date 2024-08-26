Frisco RoughRiders Hit a Home Run with Cacique Foods, LLC

August 26, 2024

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, are excited to announce a new partnership with Texas-based Cacique Foods, LLC, the No. 1 brand of authentic Mexican-style cheeses, chorizos, cremas and salsas in the U.S. and now headquartered in Irving.

Cacique is excited to partner with the RoughRiders as the proud sponsor of all home doubles hit by the team. Through this collaboration, Cacique, the RoughRiders and the North Texas Food Bank, along with their Affinity Group SinHambre, are joining forces to combat hunger in North Texas. For every home double hit by the RoughRiders, Cacique will donate $50 to support the food bank's mission of ending hunger in the region, which Cacique proudly calls home.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Frisco RoughRiders and support the incredible work of SinHambre and the North Texas Food Bank. At Cacique, we believe in the power of community and the joy of giving back," said Tirso Iglesias, Chief Operating Officer, Cacique Foods. "This exciting partnership allows us to make a meaningful impact by combining our passion for quality with our unwavering commitment to fighting hunger in North Texas. We look forward to cheering on the RoughRiders and making a difference together."

"This partnership with Cacique is exciting for our organization," said Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager. "We're proud to partner with an iconic brand to support the North Texas community and those in need."

