A.J. Vukovich Wins Texas League Player of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Today, Minor League Baseball announced Players and Pitchers of the Week for August 20-25 for all 11 leagues in Minor League Baseball still playing. Amarillo Outfielder A.J. Vukovich earned his second career Texas League Player of the Week award and first of the 2024 season. Vukovich is the sixth different Amarillo player to earn Texas League weekly honors this year and the seventh overall award for Amarillo.

Vukovich played in all five games during the series against Corpus Christi and ended the week hitting .409 (9-for-22) with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, six RBI, and five runs scored. He had an OBP of .458 and posted a .864 SLG for the series. His nine hits, 19 total bases, and five XBH were all tops or tied for the most in the Texas League. He put together multi-hit games in four of the five games and had at least one RBI in all five games as well.

The 119th overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of East Troy High School in Wisconsin has played in 109 games this season for Amarillo. He leads all active Sod Poodles players in AVG (.265), hits (111), RBI (73), doubles (25), XBH (44), total bases (190), SLG (.453), and is tied for second in home runs (16). His 73 RBI lead the Texas League this year and his 190 total bases are the most by any current Texas Leaguer.

Vukovich earned his first career Texas League Player of the Week award on September 10, 2023. He is the third different Amarillo player to win Player of the Week in the Texas League this year, joining Caleb Roberts (June 23), and Deyvison De Los Santos (April 28). The Sod Poodles have had three different pitchers named Pitcher of the Week this season led by Yilber Diaz (May 5 & May 26), Dylan File (April 28), and Billy Corcoran (June 2).

Amarillo will resume their current homestand on Tuesday, August 27 when the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) make their first trip to HODGETOWN since the 2023 Texas League Championship Series. For the most up-to-date information regarding the 2024 Sod Poodles season, including tickets, promotions, and other ballpark events, follow the Sod Poodles on X, Facebook, and Instagram @SodPoodles.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.