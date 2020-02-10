Hooks Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

CORPUS CHRISTI - Individual game tickets for the 2020 Hooks season are now on sale through the Whataburger Field Box Office.

Visit the Tickets page, call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or stop by the stadium to purchase tickets.

Single-game on-sale follows last week's announcement of the Hooks' 2020 Promotional Calendar. The promo schedule features five CITGO jersey series giveaways, 11 fireworks displays, three bobblehead giveaways and more.

Hooks Rodeo Weekend (April 30-May 2) joins Blue Ghosts Weekend (May 28-30), Coastal Bend Weekend (June 25-27) and Dia de los Hooks (July 30-Aug. 1) on the calendar of theme weekends.

"The Ballpark by the Bay" will also be the place to be on Saturday, July 4 for a patriotic Independence Day fireworks display.

Opening Night for the 2020 Texas League campaign is Thursday, April 9 at Whataburger Field, when the Hooks take on Northwest Arkansas at 6:35 p.m.

Monday through Thursday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m., with exceptions on Monday, April 13 (11:05 a.m.) and Monday, May 4 (12:05 p.m.). Games on Friday and Saturday nights will have a 7:05 first pitch, except for a 4:05 p.m. start on Saturday, May 2.

Each Sunday home game through June 7 will start at 2:05 p.m. and each Sunday game thereafter will begin at 5:05 p.m.

For information about Hooks Season Memberships, including the 7-game Flex Voucher Pack, call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit cchooks.com/memberships.

