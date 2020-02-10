Drillers Announce Tulsa's Got Talent National Anthem Auditions Presented by Tulsa World

February 10, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





Prior to each sporting event across the country, the game truly doesn't begin until one historic tradition is performed: The National Anthem. The Tulsa Drillers take tremendous pride in having the most talented local performers start off their games with the singing of the National Anthem. This year, the Drillers are again pleased to provide a special opportunity to local performers interested in showcasing their talent before each game.

This year is the 10th Anniversary at ONEOK Field, marking the First Decade of Fun in downtown Tulsa. To commemorate this historic occasion, the Drillers, in partnership with the Tulsa World, will host "Tulsa's Got Talent" open auditions for locals to showcase their talents for a chance to perform before a game!

The open auditions will be held on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Woodland Hills Mall Center Court. Line ups will begin at 8 a.m., with registration starting at 9:30 a.m. Performers interested in the audition should plan to arrive early as spots will be limited to the first 150 performers. Please enter through the mall entrance between Macy's & Texas de Brazil.

We plan to have live performances of the Star-Spangled Banner over 45 times this year. Performers will be a combination of previous performers and groups and talent we find from these auditions.

After the open auditions, the Drillers & the Tulsa World will choose the top 10 performances. These top 10 will be featured on TulsaWorld.com and will get a chance to perform at ONEOK Field this year. After a 12-day vote, the top vote getter, as deemed by the TulsaWorld.com readers, will perform on the first Saturday game of the year, April 11 as the Drillers take on the Frisco RoughRiders.

Groups of 10 or more that are interested in auditioning should e-mail a video of themselves performing the National Anthem to entertainment@tulsadrillers.com and should NOT attend the open auditions.

If you have already performed the National Anthem at ONEOK Field, you do not need to attend the audition. You will be considered along with all the new applicants.

"What better way to commemorate the First Decade of Fun at ONEOK Field than by reviving the Tulsa's Got Talent National Anthem Auditions," said Justin Gorski, VP, Marketing for the Drillers. "We haven't had open auditions in a few years, so I am excited to see the level of talent that shows up on the 29th. We've had tremendous performers in the past, including some that have gone on to appear on shows like NBC's "The Voice!" Tulsa and the surrounding areas always impress us with the number of performers that come to an event like this, and thanks to our partnership with the Tulsa World, this could be the best year yet!"

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.