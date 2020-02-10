Sod Poodles Host Upcoming Job Fairs
February 10, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles will be holding a pair of job fairs for part-time seasonal/summer positions in a variety of areas throughout the 2020 baseball season. The job fairs are scheduled for this Saturday, February 15 and next Saturday, February 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will be held at HODGETOWN in the Fairly Group Club.
PART-TIME/SUMMER JOBS: All positions are game-day/event-only positions, requiring night and weekend commitments throughout the 2020 baseball season (April through September).
APPLICANT AGES: Applicants must be at least 16 years of age but some positions will require candidates to be 18 years of age or older.
CANDIDATE INSTRUCTIONS: HODGETOWN hiring managers are looking for hardworking candidates with great guest service skills. Candidates are urged to dress to impress. Applicants who cannot attend can also apply at the team's website at www.SodPoodles.com.
JOB FAIR ENTRANCE: All candidates attending the job fairs must enter through the front rotunda entrance at 8th and Buchanan and follow signage upstairs to the registration table in the club level.
The job fair will be for candidates interested in applying and interviewing for positions in the following areas (subject to update or change):
Stadium Staff: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Morning Cleaning Crew, In-House Security
Retail: Sales Associates
Box Office Representatives: Window Attendants
Promotions/Street Team: Sod Squad/Promotions Team Members
Production: Scoreboard/Videoboard/Sound Operators, Camera/Replay Operators/Directors
Batboys: Includes pre- and post-game equipment work and in-game dugout duties
Grounds Crew: On-Field maintenance workers
Catering: Suite Attendant, Servers, Food Prep/Stocking, Picnic Terrace Food Service, and Bar Servers
Concessions: Concession Stand Staff, Food Prep/Stocking, In-Stand Food/Beverage Sales Vendors
