Hooks Host Frisco for Six Games

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks will face the Frisco RoughRiders for six games at Whataburger Field starting Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, August 1.

Thursday, July 29 is Dog Day at the ballpark presented by the Animal Hospital of Padre Island; get $6 berm tickets per human and free bandanas from Tito's Vodka!

On Friday, July 30, the first 2,000 fans get a Hooks Big CC jersey, courtesy of CITGO. The giveaway is the fourth edition in the 2021 "Big & Bold" Series.

The first 2,000 fans on Saturday, July 31 will receive a Clear Tote Bag thanks to Corpus Christi Medical Center. The Clear Tote Bag is the perfect pickup to meet the latest Whataburger Field bag guidelines!

The series wraps up Sunday, August 1 as Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day, H-E-B Kids Day and a Topps Baseball Card Pack giveaway converge for an evening of fun!

Check out all of the details of the homestand:

Tuesday, July 27 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

- Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, July 28 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

- The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.

- Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

- Conviva Senior Stroll: Fans 55 & wiser can stick around after the game to take a lap around the bases!

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, July 29 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 p.m. doubleheader (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

- Dog Day presented by Animal Hospital of Padre Island: Bring your pup to watch the Hooks! Enjoy the game from the Right Field Berm for just $6! Plus, get free bandanas for you and your furry friend, courtesy of Tito's Vodka!

- Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, July 30 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

- The first 2,000 fans receive a Hooks White Big CC jersey, courtesy of CITGO.

- Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

- Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV

Saturday, July 31 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

- Clear Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Corpus Christi Medical Center.

- Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sunday, August 1 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 5:05 p.m. (gates open 4:05 p.m.)

- Topps Baseball Card Sample Packs for all fans in attendance!

- Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión!

- H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

- Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

- Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Fans can watch or listen to every Hooks games throughout the season. With MiLB.tv, fans can watch the Hooks home and away. Use promo code HOOKS to save $10 on a yearly subscription. Listen to Hooks games on News Radio 1360 KKTX or the iHeartRadio app.

The Hooks have updated the stadium guidelines regarding COVID-19, including bag requirements. For more information, visit the Know Before You Go page.

Individual game tickets and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

