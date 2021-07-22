Frisco Crushes Amarillo to Win Third Straight

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders hammered the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-2 on Thursday night from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (42-27) drew first blood in the top of the first when Rangers rehabber Jose Trevino cracked a two-run home run. The long ball was part of a two-hit, three-RBI day for the Texas catcher before he finished his stint in the sixth.

Trevino then made it 3-0 in the third with an RBI groundout before Sam Huff ripped an RBI single and Diosbel Arias slammed his second home run of the series, a two-run shot, to put Frisco up 6-0.

Amarillo (28-40) marked the scoreboard in the fifth when Jancarlos Cintron laced an RBI single, drawing the Sod Poodles to a 6-1 deficit.

Melvin Novoa, who replaced Trevino, tacked on in the seventh with an RBI single and Jax Biggers added an RBI single of his own in the eighth to put Frisco up 8-1.

After Buddy Kennedy hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth for Amarillo, Josh Jung answered back with an RBI single in the top of the 10th to lengthen the Riders lead to 9-2.

Frisco had five players collect multiple hits in the game (Jung, who had three, J.P. Martinez, Trevino, Arias and Steele Walker) as part of a season-best 15-hit effort.

Yerry Rodriguez (1-1) captured his first win of the year, throwing five innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits while striking out six and walking one.

Kenny Hernandez (0-1) took the loss for Amarillo, ceding six runs, three earned, over his five innings of work.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles continue their series on Friday, July 23rd at 7:05 p.m. Frisco will turn to RHP Cole Winn (2-3, 2.73) while Amarillo hands the ball to RHP Matt Tabor (2-4, 3.46).

