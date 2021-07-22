Melendez Homers for 20th Time But Naturals Fall 3-2

Northwest Arkansas Naturals catcher MJ Melendez put his team up 2-0 just one out into Wednesday night's game, but the Naturals could not score after that and fell to the Tulsa Drillers 3-2.

For Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect), it was his Double-A-best 20th home run of the season, keeping him atop the Double-A leaderboard in runs batted in with now 53.

The long ball scored Clay Dungan from first, who singled to lead off the game. Dungan recorded two of the Naturals' five hits in the loss with singles in the first and third. He also drew a sixth inning walk and stole two bases.

Angel Zerpa (MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Royals' prospect) turned in his best Double-A start since joining the Naturals in June, allowing just one run on four hits across 6.0 innings while striking out six and picking off a runner as well.

After the Drillers struck Stephen Woods Jr. for two runs in the seventh, Robert Garcia pitched a scoreless eighth to keep Northwest Arkansas just a run away.

Vinnie Pasquantino and Dairon Blanco both singled to begin the ninth but despite having the go-ahead run on base with no outs, the Naturals could not come out on top.

Northwest Arkansas looks to even up the series Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. in Tulsa, with left-handed pitcher Drew Parrish starting on the mound.

