Frisco Releases Exciting Promo Schedule for Remainder of Season

FRISCO, Texas - Entering into the final two months of the 2021 campaign, the Frisco RoughRiders are ecstatic to announce their promotional schedule for August and September home games. Over the course of the two months, Frisco will host 18 games at Riders Field!

To begin the month of August and the start of the 2021 school year, it is Back to School Week presented by CoServ. August 3rd, 4th, 5th and 8th will feature giveaways to kids 12 and under every night!

The RoughRiders will honor the Princess of Pop on Thursday, August 5th with #FreeBritney Night. Riders fans can earn free admission if your name is Britney or you dress like Britney Spears! In addition, the ballpark will be filled with Britney themes, there will be a T-shirt giveaway and fans can sign a petition to free Britney!

On Friday, August 6th, the RoughRiders will celebrate Whataburger Night featuring a T-shirt giveaway and Whataburger themes all night long!

The fan-favorite State Fair Night featuring the Frisco Corny Dogs returns on Saturday, August 7th! The Riders will don the Corny Dogs uniforms, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs will be on hand for the full Texas State Fair experience at Riders Field. Fans can also walk away with a T-shirt giveaway.

Over the weekend of Friday, August 20th through Sunday, August 22nd, the RoughRiders will host 80's Weekend with themes from the 1980's and specialty jerseys modeled after 80's crime dramas all three nights. On Saturday, August, 21st, the Riders will be giving away an 80's weekend T-shirt as well!

On Friday, September 10th, it is one of the biggest nights of the year with the return of Dallas Stars Night! Fans will enjoy a Hockey Teddy bobblehead giveaway, specialty jerseys worn by the players and an appearance from Victor E. Green, the Stars Mascot.

To finish off the season on Sunday, September 12th, Frisco says thank you to you, the fan, with Fan Appreciation and Player's Night! The night will be highlighted by a Paint-Your-Own bobblehead giveaway to kids 12 and under, giveaways all night long and specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off and given to the winners on the field postgame! After the festivities, the RoughRiders will end the season with a blast by shooting off a massive fireworks display!

As the weather continues to heat up, the fan favorite TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard is back for every Thursday home game with drink specials beyond the outfield, a live D.J. and Lazy River availability!

Tickets are going fast, so get them now! Visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 334-1993.

There are plenty of games to look forward to before the season comes to a close! Check out a list of the month's promotions below.

The Breakdown of August and September:

-August 3rd: Back to School Week presented by CoServ featuring a giveaway to kids 12 and younger as well as Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with local artist Prophets & Outlaws

-August 4th: Back to School Week presented by CoServ featuring a giveaway to kids 12 and younger as well as Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company

-August 5th: #FreeBritney Night with a T-shirt giveaway, Back to School Week presented by CoServ featuring a giveaway to kids 12 and younger. The night also has TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard and drink specials from 6-8 p.m. in the seating bowl for Thirsty Thursday

-August 6th: Whataburger Night featuring a T-shirt giveaway and Fireworks Friday

-August 7th: State Fair Night featuring Frisco Corny Dogs with a T-shirt giveaway and Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus with a postgame fireworks display

-August 8th: Back to School Week presented by CoServ featuring a giveaway to kids 12 and younger and Kid's Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthSM

-August 17th: Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with local artist Side Pony

-August 18th: Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company

-August 19th: Girl Power Night as well as TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard and drink specials from 6-8 p.m. in the seating bowl for Thirsty Thursday

-August 20th: 80's Weekend and Fireworks Friday

-August 21st: 80's Weekend featuring a T-shirt giveaway and Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus with a postgame fireworks display

-August 22nd: 80's Weekend and Kid's Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthSM

-September 7th: Beer Lover's Night and Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with local artist Grady Spencer and the Work

-September 8th: Kids Day presented by UT Southwestern Frisco featuring a giveaway to kids 12 and younger and Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company

-September 9th: Kickoff to Football Night as well as TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard and drink specials from 6-8 p.m. in the seating bowl for Thirsty Thursday

-September 10th: Dallas Stars Night featuring a Hockey Teddy bobblehead giveaway and Fireworks Friday

-September 11th: Patriot Day presented by UT Southwestern as well as Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus with a postgame fireworks display

-September 12th: Fan Appreciation and Player's Night featuring a Paint-Your-Own bobblehead giveaway for kids 12 and younger as well as a postgame fireworks show

Daily Promotions in 2021:

-Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes - Hall of Fame broadcaster, Eric Nadel, has teamed up with the Riders to present some local live music at Riders Field this year. Every Tuesday night throughout the season, we will have a Texas musician performing live from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in The Roadhouse Pavilion next to the Riders Outpost team store. Beer specials in The Roadhouse will include $2 domestic from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

-Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company: Relish this: $2 hot dogs every Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company!

-Thirsty Thursday: Weekends start on Thursday with drink specials including $2 domestic and $3 craft drafts in the Bull Moose Saloon!

-Fireworks Friday: Celebrate the end of the week by watching fireworks!

-Sky-Lit Saturdays presented by Lexus: Enjoy fireworks after each Saturday game courtesy of Lexus.

-Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthSM: The kids are taking over on Sundays! Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthSM are back with a kid-themed day at Riders Field.

For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

