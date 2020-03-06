Honkers to Host Inaugural Craft Beer Festival at Mayo Field

ROCHESTER, MN - Your Rochester Honkers, in conjunction with Associated Bank and Hiawatha Homes, are proud to announce that they will hosting their inaugural Craft Beer Festival at Mayo Field on Saturday, September 19.

The event, which will be presented by Associated Bank, will feature numerous local and regional craft beer vendors and will run from 4- 8 p.m. at historic Mayo Field.Â Participating vendors will be announced throughout the spring and summer.

Tickets for the inaugural Craft Beer Festival will go on sale on Monday, April 6 at www.rochesterhonkers.com and portions of the ticket proceeds will go to directly benefit Hiawatha Homes, a Rochester-based organization that provides support services to individuals with disabilities.Â A limited number of V.I.P. tickets will also be available for purchase and those tickets will grant attendees early access to the craft beer vendors from 4-5 p.m.Â All attendees will receive a commemorative sampling glass to visit the craft beer vendors that will be setup on Mayo Field.

