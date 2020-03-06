Dock Spiders Welcome Three More

March 6, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced three more players who have been added to the 2020 roster. Knox Loposer (Ole Miss), Joseph Kosowsky (Fairleigh Dickinson) & Nate Brodsky (Fairleigh Dickinson) will be part of the Dock Spiders team this summer.

Knox, a sophomore catcher, is playing his second season at Ole Miss. In High School, he was a multi-year letterman and named First Team All-Conference twice (2015 & 2017). Knox played in 29 games as a Freshman at Ole Miss.

Kosowsky, a right handed pitcher, is playing his second season at Fairleigh Dickinson this spring. Last spring, Kosowsky struck out 27 batter during 23.2 innings of work and recorded a team high in saves (3).

Brodsky is playing in his second season at Fairleigh Dickinson this spring. Brodsky lead the Knights in runs (39), while batting .318 with 12 doubles, and 6 home runs. Last season, he was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-American Freshman Team and All-NEC First Team at Second Base.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have several great ticket options for our fans for the upcoming 2020 season including our Home Opener on Tuesday, May 26th.

