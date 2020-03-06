Loggers Add a Pair of Middle Infielders

La Crosse, Wis -Â The La Crosse Loggers have announced the signing of two middle infielders for the summer of 2020. The team has added Andrew Meggs (Creighton University) and Braylen Wimmer (South Carolina) on full season contracts.

Andrew Meggs is a red-shirt sophomore second baseman/shortstop from San Jose, Cal. who attends Creighton University. Meggs grew up in San Jose where he attended Leland High school posting some spectacular numbers; Meggs posted a .481 batting average with 39 hits in just 27 games. Meggs is in his third year at Creighton University after red-shirting as a freshman and appearing in 27 games in 2019. He delivered his first hit in his first at-bat as a Bluejay on Feb. 23 2019, scoring a run in a win over McNeese State. In 2020, Meggs has a perfect fielding percentage and is currently hitting .265 with a triple and five RBIs near the top of the Creighton lineup.

In addition to Meggs, freshman infielder Braylen Wimmer will join the Loggers from the University of South Carolina. Before attending South Carolina, Wimmer played his high school career at Yukon High School in Oklahoma. In his senior season at Yukon, he hit .410 batting average with six home runs and 45 RBIs. Wimmer earned all-state and all-conference awards in 2019 for his impressive baseball performances. Wimmer is a speedy shortstop running a 6.76 60-yard-dash and recording a strong 89 mph exit velocity at the plate. In 2019, he was ranked the No. 2 shortstop in the entire state of Oklahoma. Wimmer is in his freshman season at South Carolina, currently posting a .257 batting average over 35 at-bats with four RBIs and three stolen bases.

Meggs and Wimmer will bring outstanding defensive ability up the middle for the Loggers, adding speed to the 2020 lineup. Stay tuned and follow along with the players as we continue to release the 2020 summer roster.

