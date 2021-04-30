Honkers to Add Two from Georgia Southern

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are soaring with excitement regarding the two newest members of the 2021 roster. Georgia Southern infielder Jason Swan and left-handed pitcher Jay Thompson will button up Honkers jerseys this season as the quest for a sixth franchise championship gets underway.

Swan, a senior, is a talented utility infielder that the Eagles have utilized primarily at first base this season. Hailing from Jacksonville, Fla., Swan has enjoyed a fruitful spring at the plate, hitting .278 through 40 games played. The right-handed hitter splits time between the leadoff hole and the middle of the order and has reached base at nearly a 33% clip in 2021. Swan has driven in 18 runs in 170 trips to the plate, and his 10 doubles are tied for second-most on the Eagles roster. A four-year starter at Georgia Southern, Swan has swiped 40 bases during his tenure in Statesboro, including a perfect 9-for-9 mark this season.

"Jason is someone I'm very excited to have this summer," Honkers first-year field manager Paul Weidner said. "He's a very high-energy player that has versatility and has played really well this spring against top-end competition. I firmly expect him to have a big impact all summer."

Thompson, a junior, has dominated his competition throughout his 2021 campaign. The left-hander boasts a minute 0.50 ERA and 0.67 WHIP over 18 innings of bullpen work this season. A Cumming, Ga. native, Thompson has impressed with an 18:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio against 62 batters faced and just eight hits allowed all year.

"Jay will be a key bullpen piece for us in hopefully high-leverage situations," Weidner said. "His low three-quarters arm slot delivery from the left side makes him a matchup nightmare and a very uncomfortable at-bat for the hitter. He's had a ton of success against both right-handed hitters and left-handed hitters this spring."

The Rochester Honkers enter their 28th season of play on May 31st on the road against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 PM.

