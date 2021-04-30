One More Returner Highlights Four Position Player Signings

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are delighted to announce the return of Nadir Lewis from Princeton University and new signees Dayson Croes from Quincy University and Preston Hall and Nick Dagnello from the College of Charleston for the 2021 season.

Returning to the Booyah this season is Princeton outfielder Nadir Lewis. The Alpharetta, Georgia native played in 24 games for the Booyah in 2020, amassing a .266 average, scoring 15 runs and driving in another 11. He also powered five home runs, one triple, drew nine walks and stole nine bases in 2020. He also carried a .330 on-base percentage, .447 slugging percentage and a .777 OPS last summer. In his two seasons at Princeton, Lewis has a .261 average with 32 runs, eight doubles, two triples and three home runs. Lewis also has 17 RBIs and has drawn 27 walks during his time at Princeton. Lewis and the Tigers have not played a game this spring due to The Ivy league canceling the 2021 season.

Joining the Booyah this season is Quincy University third baseman Dayson Croes. A native from Noord, Aruba, the redshirt junior is hitting .484 this spring with 14 doubles, two triples and nine home runs in 31 games. He has scored 43 runs and has another 45 runs batted in. Croes has been able to draw a walk 14 times this season for the Hawks while striking out just ten times in his 122 at-bats. Before joining the Quincy Hawks, Croes spent two seasons playing at Southeastern Community College where he hit .348 with 18 doubles, one triple and three home runs. He was also able to drive in 91 runs over his 316 at-bats for the Blackhawks. In those two years, Croes drew a combined 36 walks.

Preston Hall, a native of Gastonia, North Carolina, has played three games for Charleston this spring, his true freshman year. He has four hits in 12 at-bats, including two doubles and two runs batted in. As a high schooler, he was a four-year all-conference performer and a three-time offensive award winner. In his sophomore year, he hit .411 with three home runs and 32 runs batted in. Perfect Game ranked him the 29th overall player and second among third basemen in the state of North Carolina in the Class of 2020. In addition to manning the hot corner, Hall can also play in the outfield.

Lastly, joining Hall will be first baseman Nick Dagnello. Dagnello, a native of Long Island, New York, is redshirting at Charleston this year. At the 2019 Perfect Game 17U Super25 National Championship, the 6-1 Dagnello hit .455 and drove in seven runs. His efforts were enough to earn All-Tournament team honors. Dagnello ranked as the 61st overall recruit and second ranked first baseman in the state of New York in the Class of 2020.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

