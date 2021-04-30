Madison Mallards Continue Partnership with Summit Credit Union to Provide Free Little League Hats

Madison, WIS. - As the Madison Mallards prepare for their return to play after a 20 month hiatus at the Duck Pond, the club is announcing the first of several initiatives to connect more closely with their fans throughout Dane County and beyond. The Mallards have partnered with Summit Credit Union to provide over 5,900 hats to youth baseball and softball players at over 25 Madison-area little league and youth baseball and softball organizations for their 2021 seasons.

Prior to the Mallards unveiling their new look this Saturday, May 1, several youth baseball organizations will debut the hats on Saturday morning before the Mallards unveil their full logo on Saturday night. Each hat has the youth team logo on the front and the Mallards new word mark on the side. The hats worn in games at Kennedy Little League, West Madison Little League and Pardeeville Little League on Saturday morning will mark the first time the Mallards word mark will be visible to the public.

Summit Credit Union, a local credit union based out of Cottage Grove, WI has been a dedicated sponsor of the Madison Mallards for many years. Our partnership with Summit Credit Union has brought about multiple benefits for the community and we are honored to continue our relationship with them through this season.

From New Glarus to Lodi, 25 youth baseball organizations are participating in the program, including West Madison Little League, Pardeeville Little League, Madison Kennedy Little League, East Madison Little League, Oregon Youth Softball & Baseball, Windsor-DeForest Baseball, Cross Plains Baseball, Stoughton Little League, Cambria-Friesland Little League, Columbus Baseball Organization, Columbus Baseball Organization, Waunakee Youth Baseball and Softball, Wisconsin Heights Youth Softball, Wisconsin Heights Youth Baseball, Oregon Youth Softball, Oregon Youth Baseball, Lodi Area Youth Baseball & Softball, Village of Mount Horeb Recreation Department, Columbus Baseball Organization, DeForest Recreation Department, Columbus Baseball Organization, Cross Plains Parks & Recreation, New Glarus Baseball Association, and Columbus Baseball Organization.

The Madison Mallards plan to continue to support these local youth baseball programs by appearing at games throughout the season with a new promotional vehicle that will be unveiled Saturday; those events will feature appearances by team mascot Maynard G. Mallard and a mobile merchandise stand with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the youth baseball organization hosting each appearance.

The Madison Mallards are excited to bring back two former players as coaches for their newest campaign. They open up their long-awaited 2021 season at the Duck Pond on May 31st at 5:05pm. Follow the Mallards on social media or check out mallardsbaseball.com to stay up to date on all the Mallards news!

