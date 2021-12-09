Honkers Reveal 2022 Schedule

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are set for their 29th summer of fun after the release of the team's 2022 schedule on Thursday. The hunt for a league-leading sixth Northwoods League championship begins at home on Memorial Day, featuring an opening series versus the Willmar Stingers and a full, 72-game slate over the 12-week season.

"We're thrilled to welcome fans back to Mayo Field in 2022," Honkers general manager Jeremy Aagard said in a statement. "The momentum built up at the end of the 2021 season has us feeling incredibly optimistic about what 2022 has to bring both on and off the field. Fans should expect the same high-quality experience at the ballpark for families and baseball fans alike, with some splashes of new charm to boot. Whether it's your first game or your 100th, you'll feel our 'Fun for the Whole Flock' vision we're constantly looking to "

The Honkers will host 36 games at Mayo Field with a heavy emphasis on weekend home games, totaling 25 games between Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in 2022. The home slate kicks off with a two-game set against the Stingers on May 30 and June 1 before Rochester hits the road for a four-game series with the Bismarck Larks.

The Team in Teal boasts a hefty weekend schedule in July, playing at home 12 times from Thursday through Sunday in the season's middle month. Rochester will host the La Crosse Loggers on Independence day to begin a six-game homestand during the first full week of July.

The Honkers will also spend a week at home through the first week of August, with the exception of the Major League Dreams Showcase to be played in La Crosse on August 2nd. The Northwoods League regular season concludes on August 13, with the divisional playoffs and championship series taking place in the subsequent week.

Nine teams will visit Mayo Field as Honkers opponents in 2021: the Stingers, Larks, Loggers, Mankato MoonDogs, St. Cloud Rox, Waterloo Bucks, Duluth Huskies, Eau Claire Express, and Minnesota Mud Puppies, who will fill in for the Thunder Bay Border Cats for the second consecutive season. Rochester will play each team eight times total, with the exception of Minnesota (4).

2022 Honkers season tickets, flex plans and group outings are available now! Single-game tickets will be available for purchase in spring 2022. The Honkers promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

