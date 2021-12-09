2022 Schedule Released

December 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers and Northwoods League are excited to announce the complete schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. The 22 Northwoods League teams will play (72) regular season games from the end of May through the middle of August. This summer marks the 29th year of Northwoods League Baseball with the entire league opening on Memorial Day and concluding on Saturday, August 13th.

The Stingers will compete in the Great Plains Division along with teams from St. Cloud, Mankato, Rochester, Duluth, Bismarck (ND), Eau Claire (WI), La Crosse (WI), Waterloo (IA) and the Minnesota Mud Puppies. The Mud Puppies will once again take the place of the Thunder Bay Border Cats due to the uncertainty and travel requirements to enter the country of Canada due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Northwoods League All-Star Break will take place from July 18 - 20 and the Major League Dreams Showcase will be held on August 2nd. The Showcase game features the top 100 prospects throughout the Northwoods League, all of whom are chosen by a panel of Major League Baseball scouts.

The Northwoods League Playoffs will begin on Sunday, August 14th. Playoff participants will be determined by which team wins the first half of the season (May 30-July 4) and which team wins the second half (July 6-August 13).

The Stingers 2022 schedule includes the following:

Stingers Home Opener presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group will take place Wednesday, June 1st at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Eau Claire Express.

The final game of the Stingers regular season will be at home on Saturday, August 13th at 7:05 pm against the Duluth Huskies.

The Stingers will play each team in the Great Plains Division eight times, four home and four road games with the exception of the Mud Puppies only playing them four times.

A doubleheader will be played at Bill Taunton Stadium on Wednesday, July 27th against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch for the day game will be 12:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. for the night game.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2022 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com. The 2022 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.