Growlers 2022 Schedule Released

December 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have released their full schedule for the 2022 season. The Growlers will open the season on the road in Kenosha for two games. The team's home opener is on Wednesday, June 1st against the newly renamed Battle Creek team. Both the first and second home games have 11:05am start times and will be education days for local area students. Beyond special start times like those, most games will have a 6:35pm start time with Sundays having a 1:35pm start time. Gates will open up one hour before first pitch.

A few notable games this year outside of Homer Stryker Field. On Wednesday, June 22nd the Growlers will travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters at LMCU Ballpark (home of the West Michigan White Caps). This year's All-Star break will run from July 18th-20th, and the All-Star Game will be played in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The season will conclude with game 72 on August 13th back home in Kalamazoo at Homer Stryker.

You can reserve your tickets for this summer with the Growlers 365Game Plan. The plan is the only way to guarantee tickets right now and includes tickets to the best games, unlimited food, free gifts and more!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.