Homestand Preview: April 8-13 vs. Vancouver

April 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tuesday, April 8th - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night

presented by SCRAPS

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be donated to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade and receive a specialty dog giveaway item courtesy of SCRAPS!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9th - Book Club Night

Bring your Book Club out to a ballgame! Bring a book to donate or share and help us turn Avista Stadium into a (giant) Little Free Library. All books left over at the end of the game will be donated locally.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 10th - Golf Night

presented by Pacific Golf and Turf & 105.7 Now FM

It's Masters Week! Purchase a limited edition Spokane Indians Golf Driver Head Cover with a special ticket package offer. Quantities are limited! Try the homestand special Augusta Burger at the concessions stand! Enter for your chance to win golf prizes at the game!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m

Friday, April 11th - Storybook Princess Night

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12th - Rosauers Family Feast Night

presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU

It's the first Rosauers Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long. Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

First Pitch - 5:09 p.m.

Gates Open - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 13th - Neurodiversity Awareness Day Game

presented by Les Schwab Tires

In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, the Spokane Indians are partnering with The ISAAC Foundation to bring a sensory friendly game to Avista Stadium. This game will feature lowered volume on music and public announcements, a sensory break room, and sensory kits available for check out. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.

