AquaSox Cannot Complete Opening Series Sweep

April 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WA: The Everett AquaSox narrowly fell in the concluding game of their 2025 opening series, losing 3-1 to the Spokane Indians on Sunday afternoon at Avista Stadium.

Spokane broke the scoreless draw in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring the first runs of the game courtesy of a two-run home run hit by first baseman Aidan Longwell. Two innings later, AquaSox center fielder Tai Peete doubled and would later cross home plate due to a throwing error committed on a pick-off attempt. Peete's double was his second of the series.

The Indians added a final run in the bottom of the eighth inning to conclude the afternoon's scoring as center fielder Jared Thomas hit his first home run of the season. Everett tallied only two hits during the contest as third baseman Brandon Eike recorded his first base knock of the season.

From the mound, AquaSox right-hander Evan Truitt made his season debut. The 21-year-old out of Charleston Southern impressed, throwing five innings of two-run baseball. He allowed four hits, struck out four, and walked only one. Out of the bullpen, right-handed pitcher Jesse Wainscott threw two scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and one walk.

Everett finishes the first road-trip of the season with a 2-1 record. We will host the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday night for our home opener. Photo credit: @jlsnook_15 pic.twitter.com/dKpWJ50fRm

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox look forward to hosting fans at historic Funko Field beginning Tuesday, April 8th, for our home opener against the Hillsboro Hops. The first 2,500 fans to pack the park for our home opener will receive a 2025 AquaSox schedule magnet, courtesy of Pizza Hut.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 7, 2025

AquaSox Cannot Complete Opening Series Sweep - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.