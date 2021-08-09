Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Princess & Pirate Night, Mike Soroka Bobblehead Giveaway

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers host the Durham Bulls at Coolray Field for a six-game series from August 10-15. The Stripers' second homestand of August includes Princess & Pirate Night and Fireworks Friday (August 13), and a Mike Soroka Bobblehead Giveaway (August 14).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 10 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, August 11 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14.

Thursday, August 12 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Friday, August 13 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Princess & Pirate Night: Whether you want to sail the seven seas or sing songs while overlooking your domain, Princess and Pirate Night at Coolray Field will be fun for the whole family. Come out and join in sea shanties and appearances by your favorite princesses from fiction and film!

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display will follow the game.

Saturday, August 14 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Mike Soroka Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of former Stripers pitcher and 2019 National League All-Star Mike Soroka.

Sunday, August 15 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

