Top Prospects Lodolo & Greene to Open Homestand for Bats

August 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Top prospects LHP Nick Lodolo and RHP Hunter Greene will anchor the Louisville Bats' starting rotation for the upcoming home series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) at Louisville Slugger Field. Lodolo will get the start in the series opener on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Greene is set to follow with his start Wednesday, Aug. 11.

First pitch for each game is 6:30 p.m.

Lodolo, 23, was promoted to Louisville on Aug. 3 after going 2-1 with a league-best 1.84 ERA in 10 starts with Double-A Chattanooga this season. He made his Triple-A debut on Aug. 4 at St. Paul and struck out two batters in his outing.

The southpaw was originally selected by the Reds with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He has been rated as high as No. 77 on Baseball America's Top 100 Prospect list.

Greene, 22, went unbeaten over his seven starts at Double-A this season with a 5-0 record and 1.98 ERA through June 11. He made his Triple-A debut with the Bats on June 17 at Omaha, topping out at 104.3 MPH on his fastball during that start. Overall, Greene is currently sixth in all of Minor League Baseball with 120 strikeouts on the year between Chattanooga and Louisville.

The right-hander was originally selected by the Reds with the second overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He's reached No. 29 on Baseball America's Top 100 Prospect list.

