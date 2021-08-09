This Week at Victory Field, August 10-15

August 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, Aug. 10 against the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Bark in the Park (Aug. 11), Friday Fireworks (Aug. 13) and a Falcon bobblehead giveaway (Aug. 14) highlight the series. To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS - Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each. - Gates open at 6 PM.

Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7:05 PM

Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites

- Ticket packages include one (1) giveaway item; dog owners may select a leash, food scoop or ball toss toy.

- Limit of one (1) dog per person.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:05 PM Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Circle City Night

- The best alternate jersey in professional baseball will be on display as the Indians wear Circle City jerseys during every Thursday home game to rep the 317.

Wine Night

- Join Daniel's Vineyard for a fun evening filled with wine, giveaways including concert tickets, gift cards and apparel, and Indy's Most Instagrammable backdrop. Daniel's Vineyard will be tasting its portfolio of wines in the PNC Plaza from 6-9 PM.

Friday, Aug. 13 at 7:05 PM

Friday Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

- Stick around and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show immediately following the game.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:05 PM

MARVEL Super Hero Night and Jersey Auction presented by Indiana 811 and Indiana WIC

- The Indians will wear specialty Winter Soldier jerseys which will be auctioned off during the game to raise money for Indianapolis Indians Charities.

- Add to your collection and be one of the first 2,500 fans through the gates to receive a Falcon bobblehead.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Sunday, Aug. 15 at 1:35 PM

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission while Knot Hole Kids Club members may run the bases postgame.

- Gates open at 12:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.