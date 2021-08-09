Redbirds Dedicate a Full Weekend to Barbecue Ribs at AutoZone Park in August

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Anyone who has spent time in Memphis has heard the all-important question: Wet or dry? The Memphis Redbirds have decided to settle the debate between wet ribs and dry ribs once and for all, dedicating August 20-21 to Memphis barbecue when the Redbirds host the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers). The Redbirds are also teaming up with world-renowned chef Melissa Cookston as part of the weekend fun.

The debate begins on the field. On Friday night, the Redbirds will become the Memphis Wet Ribs, while on Saturday the team turns into the Memphis Dry Rubs. These new identities will feature special jerseys and caps, with apparel available to be purchased at the team store and at memphisredbirds.com.

All fans at the game on Saturday, Aug. 21 will have their choice at the gates between a sample pack of Redbirds Signature Rub or Signature Sauce. Fans can help settle the debate by voting wet or dry on the team's website.

Melissa Cookston will be the guest of honor throughout the weekend at AutoZone Park. Cookston is a seven-time world barbecue champion, two-time top prize winner at the Memphis in May World Barbecue Championship, and the only female barbecue world champion.

A specialty "Meat and Greet" ticket will be available for Friday and Saturday night's games. This specialty ticket comes with a half slab of ribs, all-you-can-eat pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad and cookies, along with two drinks (water/soda) per person. The ribs and pulled pork will be made with the Redbirds signature sauce and rub developed by Cookston. Fans who purchase the "Meat and Greet" ticket (starting at $30) will also have the opportunity to meet Cookston.

On Saturday, August 21, the Redbirds will host the inaugural Backyard BBQ Championship. Teams of barbecue smokers are invited to cook out at AutoZone Park, with the winning team receiving $1,000. The entrance fee is $450. Entrants can add a suite for up to 16 people at that night's game for just $100 more. The deadline to sign up for the Backyard BBQ is Friday, August 13. The meat for the competing teams will be provided, and the competition will be judged by Cookston.

"I am honored to be a part of such an exciting weekend of BBQ at AutoZone Park," said Cookston. "The BBQ reputation in Memphis is unmatched, and I'm looking forward to seeing all the delicious sights and smells at the ballpark."

"BBQ and baseball are at the heart and soul of Memphis, and we are proud to bring the two together for this special weekend," said Craig Unger, President and GM of the Memphis Redbirds. "You can't mention Memphis anywhere in the world without recognizing the world-famous Memphis style BBQ and we have it around every corner. Let's officially settle the debate on which is better: wet or dry!"

For more information on Ribs Weekend and the Redbirds Backyard BBQ Championship, or to purchase tickets, visit memphisredbirds.com/ribs.

