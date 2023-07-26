Homers Buoy Offense in Doubleheader Split

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Otto Kemp tied game one with a two-run homer and Cade Fergus provided the only run for the Clearwater Threshers (62-30, 17-9) in game two as the Threshers split a doubleheader with the Jupiter Hammerheads (49-44, 14-13) with an 5-3 win and a 4-1 loss on Wednesday night at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The Threshers look to even up the series against the Hammerheads on Thursday night in West Palm Beach.

The Hammerheads scored a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Javier Sanoja to take an early 1-0 lead. Harrison Spohn led off the fifth with a solo home run to double the Hammerheads lead to 2-0.

Bryan Rincon walked to lead off the seventh against Hammerheads starter Josh White. On an 0-1 pitch, Kemp tied the game with a two-run blast to left field that made it 2-2 in the decisive seventh inning. The Threshers stranded a runner on third base after a double play to send the game into extra innings in game one of the seven-inning twin bill.

Emaarion Boyd led off the eighth inning with a walk, and during his at bat Jupiter reliever Dale Stanavich threw a wild pitch that moved Troy Schreffler to third. Boyd stole second and both runners scored on an opposite-field single by Felix Reyes to give the Threshers their first lead of the game at 4-2. Reyes advanced to second on a balk and moved to third on a double by Bryan Rincon. William Bergolla grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Reyes from third and extended the Threshers lead to 5-2.

The extra runner scored for the Hammerheads in the eighth, but a 1-2-3 inning kept the Threshers in front, finishing off the extra-inning win at 5-3.

Samuel Aldegheri allowed two runs on three hits in 6.0 innings of work with two walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision. Jonh Henriquez (12-1) earned the win with one unearned allowed on one hit with two walks.

GAME TWO

WP: Tristan Stevens (1-0, 5.27)

LP: Jean Cabrera (5-5, 3.94)

SV: Euri Montero (3)

The Hammerheads struck first again in game two, this time putting up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Fergus chipped away with a leadoff home run in the fifth off Jupiter's starter Tristan Stevens that cut the deficit to 4-1. The Threshers had two hits in the final two innings but were unable to add another run in a 4-1 game two loss to split the twin bill.

Jean Cabrera (5-5) took the loss with four runs allowed over 5.0 frames, striking out five with eight hits and one walk allowed Danny Wilkinson tossed a scoreless hitless sixth with two walks and one strikeout.

Aldegheri set a career-high with six innings pitched...It marks the fourth time a Threshers pitched has thrown six innings this season...Kemp became the fourth Thresher to reach 40 RBIs with his game-tying two-run homer in the seventh...Moore extended his on-base streak to 11-straight games...Wilkinson has not allowed a run in 12.1 innings over his last six outings dating back to July third...Fergus became the first Thresher and the tenth player in the Florida State League this season to reach 10 home runs...He is now tied with Kemp for fourth on the team with 40 RBIs... The Threshers continue their six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads (Single-A, Marlins) on Thursday, July 27... First pitch is at 6:30 pm on Thursday...You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

