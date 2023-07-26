Blue Jays Claim Series-Opener Behind Jeff Wehler Multi-HR Game

Tampa, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays (42-49, 10-15) took their series-opener over the Tampa Tarpons (43-48, 12-13) at George Steinbrenner Field, 5-1.

After going down in order in the top of the first, Jeff Wehler got the scoring started with a solo homer in the top of the second off Tampa starter Sean Hermann to put the Blue Jays up 1-0. Then in the fourth and with MiLB-rehabber Peyton Williams on first, Wehler hit an opposite field home run, his second of the night in as many at bats, extending the Dunedin lead to 3-0.

RHP Yondrei Rojas made his return to the starting rotation Tuesday night, making his first start for Dunedin since May 6th, going four innings pitched, just one run allowed while striking out four. Rojas' lone mistake was in the fourth after Tampa catcher Omar Martinez worked a full count, and on the ninth pitch of the at bat, crushed a solo shot to right to put the Tarpons on the board.

Dunedin would tack two more runs on in the sixth, with Rikelbin De Castro coming through with a two-out, two-run knock with the bases loaded off Tampa reliever Yorlin Calderon, extending the Blue Jays' lead to four.

After Rojas' four strong innings, the bullpen locked it down for Dunedin. MLB-rehabber Chad Green, Eliander Alcalde, and Leam Mendez combined for five shutout innings, seeing out a 5-1 victory.

With the win, Dunedin improved to 10-15 in the second half, and Tampa fell to 12-13. The two-homer night by Wehler marked the first multi-homer game of Wehler's professional career, and his first since his days with Pitt in the ACC Tournament.

Dunedin and Tampa square off again on Wednesday night, with game two slated for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch, and live coverage beginning on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network at 6:15 p.m.

