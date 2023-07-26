Marauders Rally to Win Second Straight

Port Saint Lucie, Fla. - The Marauders (18-8, 52-38) and the St. Lucie Mets (8-18, 32-59) met for the second contest of a six-game series at Clover Park on a steamy Wednesday morning. Bradenton fell behind early yet again but managed to rally late for the second straight game to steal a 9-7 win.

Marauders starter Luis Peralta tossed four innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out a single-game season-high total of seven.

Bradenton shot out to an early lead thanks to a leadoff double from debut man Mitch Jebb who came around to score from second on a wild pitch before Rodolfo Nolasco slapped a two-run double off the wall in left to put the good guys up 2-0.

The Mets hit back with a two-spot of their own in the first to level the game at 2-2 after one inning gone.

Both teams' offenses fell silent in innings 2-5 before Saint Lucie scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to launch themselves out to a 6-2 lead.

Going into the eighth, Bradenton found themselves chasing four runs with only three hits on the scoreboard. All that changed when Termarr Johnson and Enmanuel Terrero walked, followed by Nick Cimillo getting hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out.

A pitch hit Rodolfo Nolasco, and Yordany De Los Santos walked to bring in a pair of runs and put the tying run on second with still no outs.

Tanner Tredaway singled to score Cimillo from third. With the bases still loaded, Geovanny Planchart floated a blooper down the rightfield line to bring in a pair of Marauders to give Bradenton a 7-6 advantage.

The Mets grabbed a run in the bottom of the ninth to tie it at 7-7, but once again, the Marauders offense showed up in a big way in the ninth inning.

Johnson and Terrero reached to lead off the frame via an HBP and walked to bring up Nick Cimillo. The Marauders team batting average leader shoots a line drive straight up the middle, bringing both runners home to give the Young Bucs a 9-7 advantage.

Owen Sharts came out of the pen for his first save opportunity of the year and swiftly shut down the Mets on 12 pitches to seal the 9-7 win for the Marauders.

Game three is set for Thursday night at 6:10, with Alessandro Ercolani expected to start for Bradenton.

