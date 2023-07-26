Duran Double Spearheads Comeback, Mussels Fall 7-5 to Cardinals in Ten

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels erased a three-run deficit in the ninth inning Wednesday, but ultimately fell 7-5 in ten to the Palm Beach Cardinals at Hammond Stadium.

Down 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Kyle Schmidt was hit by a pitch and Alec Sayre reached on an error to place runners at the corners for the Mussels (45-47, 11-15). With one out, Gregory Duran launched a double to right center that scored both runs to make it 4-3. On the play, Duran advanced to third on an errant throw which then allowed him to score on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Maddux Houghton.

In a tie game in the top of the tenth, Joshua Baez was placed at second as the Cardinals' (46-43, 9-15) automatic runner. Leading off the frame, Ross Friedrick looped a single to left to score Baez and give Palm Beach a 5-4 lead. Chase Adkison followed with a single to right that placed runners at the corners with no outs. The next hitter was Joseph Paige, who served a soft liner to left to push across another run and make it 6-4. After a single loaded the bases, Won-Bin Cho grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to push the Palm Beach advantage to 7-4.

In the bottom of the tenth, Kamron Willman was awarded second as the automatic runner. After advancing to third on a groundout, Willman scored on a wild pitch to cap the scoring at 7-5.

Fort Myers is now 5-7 in extra innings this season, and just 1-6 at home.

The game remained scoreless until Schmidt led off with a double to left in the second. After the next two Mussels' hitters were retired, Duran notched a two-strike single to give the Mussels a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Won-Bin Cho led off with a hustle double and Zach Levenson reached on an error to place runners at the corners. With one out in the inning, Mussels' starter Jose Olivares (2-3) balked to force in Cho from third and knot the game at 1-1.

Still tied at 1-1 in the top of the fifth, Lizandro Espinoza reached on a bunt single and advanced to third on a throwing error from the catcher Schmidt. The next hitter was Cho, who launched a two-run homer to deep right center to give Palm Beach its first lead of the day at 3-1. Later in the frame Levenson singled and advanced to third on two ground outs. With two away, William Sullivan slashed a double to right center to extend the Cardinals' lead to 4-1.

Cardinals' starter Hancel Rincon was fantastic, allowing just one run on four hits over six innings of work. He fanned three and did not walk a single batter.

Fort Myers will give Jarret Whorff (2-1, 2.54) the ball tomorrow on Thursday, opposed by Pete Hansen (7-1, 3.23) of the Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

