Home Stand Kicks off with Win

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - On a night where not much went right besides the baseball game, the Storm began the seven-game home stand with a 5-1 win over the Visalia Rawhide. On a night with intentional mishaps and calculated chaos surrounding Fyre Festival 2.0, the team seemed to perform well in all areas.

After a quick run in the top of the second to give Visalia the early lead, Lake Elsinore grabbed two in the bottom of the frame. A line drive single off the bat of Olivier Basabe plated Jeisson Rosario before Esteury Ruiz scored Jack Suwinski on a line drive single of his own.

Rosario would do the work for himself in the bottom of the fourth, connected for an inside-the-park home run that ended up in the left field corner. Suwinski would score the fourth Storm run on a wild pitch that same inning.

The Storm tacked on an additional run after the seventh inning stretch when Rosario's double to right field scored Allen Cordoba.

Luis Patino bounced back for a strong start, going six frames and allowing an earned run on just two hits and a pair of walks while collecting seven strikeouts. Caleb Boushley and Evan Miller would combine to throw three scoreless, hitless innings of relief and collect five punchouts.

The Storm are home Wednesday for a 6pm first pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate Visalia.

