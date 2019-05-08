Three Long-Balls in Rancho's Wednesday-Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga offense slugged three home runs on Wednesday morning, on their way to a 6-4 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers.

The win for the Quakes gives them two straight in the three-game series and a fourth straight series-win overall.

Marcus Chiu, Stevie Berman and Carlos Rincon all went yard, helping Rancho get a game over the 500-mark at home for the first time this year and nine games over .500 overall for the first time in 2019.

Chiu's third of the year came in the home-half of the first, as the Quakes took a 1-0 lead against Inland Empire starter Jake Lee (1-1).

Leading 2-1 in the third, Nick Yarnall singled home Rincon and then rode home on Berman's first round-tripper of the year, making it 5-1 after three innings.

Inland Empire came back to tally two runs in the fifth against Austin Hamilton and one more in the sixth against eventual winner Justin Bruihl (1-0), making it 5-4.

Rincon gave Rancho some insurance in the eighth, as his solo-shot made it 6-4, his sixth of the year.

Jordan Sheffield got the final two outs in the eighth and then worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his sixth save in seven chances this year.

Rancho (21-12) will look for a three-game sweep on Thursday, hosting Inland Empire at 7:05pm. Leo Crawford (0-2) will throw for the Quakes, while the 66ers will go with Kyle Bradish (2-1). Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, including $2 Pepsi products, $3 domestic drafts and $4 premium drafts. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

