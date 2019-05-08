Quakes Earn Shutout over 66ers

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Edwin Uceta fired six innings of scoreless baseball and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes opened their six-game home stand with a 2-0 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday night at LoanMart Field.

Uceta was brilliant, scattering five hits over six innings, while punching out eight batters in his second straight win, Rancho's second shutout of the year.

Connor Wong homered to help give Rancho some late insurance, as the Quakes managed just three hits on the night.

It was a pitching dual out of the gate, as Uceta (2-0) matched Inland Empire starter Oliver Ortega through the first five innings. Ortega gave way to the bullpen in the sixth and Rancho finally broke through.

Reliever Austin Warren (1-2) hit Marcus Chiu with a pitch to open the sixth inning and after an error and a single by Wong, eventually walked Nick Yarnall to force home Chiu, making it a 1-0 game.

Wong's team-leading seventh homer of the year came in the eighth off Brett Hanewich, giving Rancho some cushion at 2-0.

Logan Salow earned his first save of the year, taking over in the ninth to work a 1-2-3 inning.

The Quakes (20-12) even their home record at LoanMart Field at 6-6 and are home through Sunday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Quakes will host Inland Empire at 10:35am for a special day game as we celebrate Education Day at the ballpark. Gerardo Carrillo (1-2) will take on Travis Herrin (1-1) in game two of the series. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

