Home Opener Tonight

May 23, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





Summer's almost here, and the Lincoln Saltdogs are back for their 19th season at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.

Opening Day across the American Association was on May 16, and the 'Dogs opened their 50-game slate tonight against Cleburne at Haymarket Park.

While there are unique promotions on just about every day of 2019, the weekly promotions include Thirsty Thursday Tastings, Fireworks Fridays, Buck Nights on Saturdays and Sunday Family Fundays. Visit saltdogs.com/promotions/ for a full list of 2019 promotions.

The 'Dogs also return plenty of familiar faces in 2019. Curt Smith is back for a 7th season with Lincoln, and league standout Christian Ibarra will also return alongside Randolph Oduber. Shairon Martis is pitching with the Saltdogs for a 5th season, and former big-leaguer Nick Tepesch - a Blue Springs, MO native - brings experience at the game's highest level to Haymarket Park.

Manager Bobby Brown, hitting coach Tom Carcione and pitching coach Dan Reichert all return for their fourth-straight seasons. Under the coaching staff, the 'Dogs have finished with a winning record in all three years and are just a season removed from a 57-win year and a Central Division championship in 2017.

You can see all promotional and ticket info on saltdogs.com.

THUR. MAY 23 vs. Cleburne

Gates: 6:00pm / First Pitch: 7:05pm

Thirsty Thurs. Tastings! w/ $2 OFF Draft Beers & $1 OFF Valentino's Pizza Slices

Strike Out Stroke Night w/ Chip Clip Giveaway

FRI. MAY 24 vs. Cleburne

Gates: 6:00pm / First Pitch: 7:05pm

Fireworks Fridays! w/ Elton John Hits

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway from Linc. Ortho. Center

SAT. MAY 25 vs. Cleburne

Gates: 6:00pm / First Pitch: 7:05pm

Buck Night! w/ $1 Hot Dogs, Popcorn, Soda & $2 Select Tall Boys

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway from Linc. Ortho. Center

SUN. MAY 26 vs. Cleburne

Gates: 4:00pm / First Pitch: 5:05pm

Sunday Family Funday! w/ Aladdin & Jasmine

Bark in the Park

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway from Linc. Ortho. Center

What Happens if it Rains?

In case of a rainout, tickets can be exchanged at the ticket office for any future Saltdogs' home game. This can be done at any time following the announcement of the postponement.

If tickets are exchanged for the rescheduled doubleheader, those exchanged tickets will be valid for both games of that doubleheader.

In case of a doubleheader, please follow Saltdogs' social media for game time announcements.

It is not guaranteed that your same seats will be available, so the ticket office staff will help you find the best available seats at a comparable seating level. Fans who already have tickets for the make-up date will have priority to their seats.

For example, if the Thursday game is moved to Friday, fans with tickets to the originally scheduled Friday night game will have priority to their seats for both games of the doubleheader.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.