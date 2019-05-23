'Roaders Clipped in Rain-Shortened Affair

LINCOLN, Neb. - It was an abbreviated first road contest of the season for the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday night, as they fell by the score of 3-2 to the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park.

With Lincoln batting in the bottom of the sixth, rain began to fall. The grounds crew covered the infield, but with more storms in the area and a playing surface already saturated with rain from earlier in the day, the decision was made to call the game.

Cleburne (4-4) grabbed the game's first run in the first, as Zach Nehrir doubled and came around to score on a pair of wild pitches from Lincoln starter Nick Tepesch (2-0).

The Saltdogs (4-3) answered with three two-out runs in the third. Ivan Marin and Christian Ibarra drew walks from Railroaders starter Nefi Ogando (0-1), then Tyler Moore slapped an RBI double to knot the game at 1-1. A passed ball scored Ibarra, setting the stage for a run-scoring single from Randolph Oduber that put Lincoln up 3-1.

Kenny Meimerstorf pulled a run back for Cleburne in the fourth, singling up the middle to score Jared Reaves, who had doubled with one out. Tepesch settled in, retiring the Railroaders in order in the fifth and sixth to earn the victory.

The Railroaders and Saltdogs continue the series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, with left-hander Michael Gunn (0-0, 4.50) getting the start for Cleburne, opposed by righty Ricky Knapp (1-0, 0.00) for the Saltdogs.

