Holiday Lights Opening Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field's Holiday Lights, a brand new walk-thru event, presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation, is set to debut Thursday night from 6-10pm. The festive walk-through experience is scheduled to be open 50 nights from November 14 - January 4. Over 1 million lights have covered the ballpark, from seating sections to light displays on the concourse and field.

"This is shaping up to be one of the best things we've ever done at Parkview Field," said Fort Wayne TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "The ballpark is rocking all summer long with baseball, and now it's going to be busier than ever during the holiday season. We hope fans can join us to make memories."

Highlights include:

Light shows set to Christmas music

Photo ops all around the ballpark, including a festive sleigh and giant Christmas tree

Field-level access

Train rides

Fire pits for s'mores

Kids craft area

Digital scavenger hunt

Johnny Claus meet-and-greets

Food and drinks

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TinCaps.com/Lights or in-person at The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field. The cost to attend in November is $10. The cost in December and January is $12. Groups of 20 or more people will earn a special rate of $9 per person. Call 260-482-6400 to purchase group tickets. Parking is free.

Similar to during the TinCaps' Minor League Baseball season, fans can enjoy special promotions at Parkview Field's Holiday Lights. Tuesdays remain a "Family Feast" with discounts on select concession items, while Wednesdays continue as "Paws & Claws" with pets welcome, and "Thirsty ThursdayÔ" includes sales on draft beer and mixed drinks.

In recent years, a growing number of minor league ballpark venues around the country have had great success hosting similar walk-thru holiday lights experiences.

Additionally, Parkview Field remains a popular destination for other holiday events, with indoor space available to rent in the Suite Level Lounge, the Lincoln Financial Event Center, and more areas. Check out more details at ParkviewField.com. Parkview Field's Holiday Lights will help bridge the gap to Opening Day for the TinCaps in 2025 on Friday, April 5. TinCaps season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale as well at TinCaps.com.

