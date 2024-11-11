Dragons Veteran Salute Program, Presented by CareSource Military & Veterans, Continues in 2025

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons and CareSource Military & Veterans™, a subsidiary of CareSource, are continuing their commitment for the Veteran Salute program, an initiative to honor, recognize and support Miami Valley veterans at select Dayton Dragons home games throughout the 2025 season. This sponsorship is an extension of CareSource's commitment to improve the lives of veterans and their families through innovative programs and partnerships to support their health and well-being.

Since the 2019 season, CareSource and the Dayton Dragons have honored over 30 local veterans and their families with a special experience at the ballpark.

"We are excited to team up with the Dayton Dragons to recognize Miami Valley veterans through this program," said Selene Martin, AVP, corporate affairs, CareSource Military & Veterans. "This sponsorship is an extension of CareSource's commitment to improve the lives of veterans and their families through innovative programs and partnerships to support their health and well-being. Congratulations to the 2024 veteran honorees, and we look forward to recognizing more veterans and their families during the 2025 season."

In honor of Veterans Day, here is a look back to our veterans who were recognized during the 2024 season through the Veteran Salute Program:

Brigadier General Rhonda Cornum - U.S. Army, The Gulf War. Rhonda was a flight surgeon working on a search and rescue mission when the Black Hawk Helicopter she was on was shot down by the enemy. She suffered various injuries and along with the other two survivors, were captured and made prisoners of war. They were released after one week through prisoner exchange. Throughout her 34-year career, she received many military honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Purple Heart.

Specialist E-4 Merlo Fetherolf - U.S. Army, Vietnam War. While in Vietnam, Merlo was stationed at Pleiku and worked as a combat engineer. He helped to build roads and bridges to assist the infantry to travel on land. While there, he was a part of the Tet Offensive where he was exposed to Agent Orange. Merlo finished his military career with many awards including the Vietnam Service Campaign medal and four Bronze Star Medals. The Bronze Star Medal is the fourth highest military decoration for valor, recognizing acts of heroism performed in ground combat.

Major Charlynda Scales - U.S. Air Force. Charlynda worked as a 63A Acquisition Officer, commonly known as Program Manager. As the lead program manager, she used the aid of C-130s carrying the Modular Airborne Firefighting System, known as MAFFS II, to help put out the California wildfires. She has now joined the Air Force Reserves and serves at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a Program Manager.

Sergeant William Webster Jr. - U.S. Army, Vietnam War. William was serving with headquarters company, 11 th Infantry Brigade near the city of Mo Duc, Vietnam when a friendly helicopter crashed into enemy territory, seriously injuring all of the crew members. He headed straight for the burning helicopter refusing to leave until he was assured all comrades had been evacuated. William was inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame where he received a Bronze Star with V for heroism in connection with ground operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.

Master Sergeant Ian Williams - U.S. Air Force. Ian was deployed nine times to various places including Bosnia/Kosovo, several trips on the USNS Observation Island otherwise known as Cobra Judy, two tours to Iraq, two tours to Qatar, and one tour to Afghanistan. He received many awards throughout his career, with two of his most proud awards being the Army Commendation with Valor medal, and acceptance into the Wounded Warrior Program.

"The Dragons are proud to work with Care Source Military & Veterans to continue the Veteran Salute program," said Robert Murphy, President of the Dayton Dragons. "We have been thrilled to recognize and honor men and women and tell their stories on how they have served our country. This is a great program that we are excited to continue."

Nominations for the Veteran Salute program are open to the public. Any living military veteran from the Miami Valley is eligible to be nominated. Selected veterans will be recognized at a Dayton Dragons home game during an inning break at Day Air Ballpark. Each veteran will receive VIP treatment during their night including in-game recognition, a luxury suite, food and beverage, a special gift, and more. To nominate a veteran, go to www.daytondragons.com/veteransalute

