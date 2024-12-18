Holiday Lights: New Promotions Added

December 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are adding to the promotional schedule for Parkview Field's Holiday Lights, presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and the Lear Corporation. On the nights of Monday, December 30 and Thursday, January 2, the "Snow Queen" character from Your Party Princess will meet and greet with guests from 6-9pm in the ballpark's Lincoln Financial Event Center on the right-field concourse. Additionally for those nights, "My Autism Ally" will have a sensory room set up as a calming area with activities for kids in the Neoti Tech Center, which is located on the third-base side concourse.

This is the debut season for Parkview Field's Holiday Lights, a walk-thru event. Tens of thousands of guests have already enjoyed the ballpark's holiday magic so far this year. The Lights are open every night through Saturday, January 4 (with the exception of Christmas Eve) beginning at 6pm. For hours and more information, visit TinCaps.com/Lights.

"The turnout for our Holiday Lights has been amazing," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We're so excited to play a part in creating memories for folks and we hope these promotions add to that."

Tickets are $12. With more than 1 million lights around Parkview Field, guests can walk around not only the concourse, but the field as well. The experience also includes a complimentary craft room for kids. There's a free digital scavenger hunt, too, while the holiday express train ride has been wildly popular. Additionally, guests are invited to roast s'mores at fire pits on the center-field concourse. The concessions even have holiday-themed drinks and desserts. With a giant Christmas tree and Santa's sleigh, there are several ideal spots for photos. Team mascot Johnny TinCap, dressed as Santa, appears every night. Parking is free.

Like during the spring and summer when the TinCaps are playing, the Holiday Lights have several special promotions. Tuesdays are Family Feast Nights with discounted concessions. On Wednesdays for Paws & Claws Nights, dogs are welcome at no cost. Thirst Thursday™ means discounted drinks.

As Christmas and New Year's Day approach, Opening Day for baseball isn't too far away either. The TinCaps are scheduled to begin their 2025 Minor League Baseball season on Friday, April 4. Tickets for the baseball season are already on sale as well at TinCaps.com/Tickets.

