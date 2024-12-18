2025 Crosstown Showdown Tickets Available Friday

December 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The ideal gift for a Mid Michigan baseball fan arrives Friday: Tickets to the 2025 Crosstown Showdown presented by Delta Dental, pitting the Lansing Lugnuts against the Michigan State Spartans!

It is the earliest that tickets have ever gone on sale for the Crosstown Showdown, allowing fans to secure their tickets well in advance of first pitch at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Jackson® Field™.

Beginning Friday, tickets will be available for purchase online at lansinglugnuts.com; via telephone at (517) 485-4500; and in person at the stadium box office, located downtown at 505 E. Michigan Ave.

This is the 17th Crosstown Showdown between the Nuts and the Spartans, beginning in 2007, featuring an average attendance of over 7,000 per game, including the largest crowds in stadium history.

The 2024 edition was record-breaking, with MLB top prospects Henry Bolte and Will Simpson hitting back-to-back home runs to lead an 18-0 Lugnuts rout.

