Holiday Headed to Cardinals

(York, PA): The contract of York Revolution pitcher Aaron Holiday has been purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced today by club officials. Holiday becomes the eighth member of the 2024 Revs to have his contract purchased and the sixth by a Major League club.

The 24-year-old right-handed reliever appeared in 16 games for the Revolution. Holiday had a record of 2-0 with an ERA of 1.12, striking out 23 and walking only 5 batters. Holiday held opponents scoreless in 15 of those 16 appearances. Opponents had only 9 hits against Holiday on the season, translating to a stingy batting average against him of .164. His average number of baserunners per inning (WHIP) was 0.88 per inning. Holiday was on pace to record 12.938 strikeouts per 9 innings versus allowing only 2.813 walks per 9 innings. Holiday began his tenure with York with 10 consecutive scoreless outings covering 10.0 innings. Within those initial 10 games, Holiday had both a streak of five straight hitless outings and five straight appearances without a walk.

The native of Philadelphia, PA, signed with York on June 19, 2024, after three plus professional seasons, splitting time between the Oakland A's, San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins organizations. Holiday reached his highest level in 2022 with the San Diego Padres organization High A affiliate, the Fort Wayne TinCaps, making 22 appearances and logging 30.1 innings with that club. The right-handed pitcher was originally drafted by the Oakland A's in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur draft after an excellent career at Old Dominion University.

Holiday joins 1B Mason Martin (Los Angeles Angels), infielder Jamari Baylor (Toronto Blue Jays), RHP Chris Vallimont (Los Angeles Dodgers), RHP Moises Lugo (Acereros de Monclova), 1B David Washington (Saraperos de Saltillo), Kobe Kato (Seattle Mariners) and Donovan Casey (Los Angeles Dodgers) as members of the 2024 club whose contracts have been purchased. The six players signed by MLB organizations ties York's single-season club record (2007, 2011 and 2021). Holiday is also the 54th player in Revs history to have his contract purchased by a Major League club in-season.

