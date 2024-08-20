Ducks Come out of Gates Swinging vs. FerryHawks

(Central Islip, N.Y.,) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-6 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Four two-out runs in the bottom of the second inning gave the Ducks a 4-0 lead. Kole Kaler's RBI double, Nick Heath's two-run double and Yonny Hernandez's RBI single did the damage. A wild pitch by FerryHawks starter Mike Shawaryn that plated Ryan McBroom and an RBI single by Zach Racusin in the third increased the Ducks lead to six. Heath then scored on a throwing error in the fourth to make it 7-0 Long Island.

Staten Island plated a pair of runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Matt Scheffler and Nate Scantlin off Ducks starter Daniel Corcino. It stayed that way until the seventh when Ryan McBroom launched a towering solo homer to left, ballooning the Ducks lead to 8-2. The FerryHawks rallied for four runs in the ninth on a bases loaded walk by Scantlin and a three-run double by Luis Castro. However, the Ducks squashed the rally thereafter.

Corcino (6-7) earned the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out one. Shawaryn (6-8) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks in four innings with one strikeout. Al Alburquerque picked up his first save of the season after recording the final two outs.

McBroom led the Ducks offense with two hits, an RBI and two runs. Hernandez and Aaron Antonini each added two hits, while Heath finished with a hit, two walks, two RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Kevin Baez Oversized Baseball Cards as part of the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Wendy's Wednesday and a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (6-5, 5.00) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Nate Roe (1-1, 5.14).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 711 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

