Bedrosian Starts Rockers on Way to 5-2 Win

August 20, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C.- The High Point Rockers secured a decisive 5-2 victory over the Gastonia Baseball Club on Tuesday night at Truist Point, powered by a dominant pitching performance from starter Cam Bedrosian and timely hitting from their lineup.

Bedrosian was electric on the mound, recording 11 strikeouts over six innings while allowing just one run and a pair of hits. The single flaw came in the top of the second inning when Justin Wylie, the league's home run leader, launched a solo shot, his 31st of the year, to give Gastonia an early 1-0 lead.

Gastonia starter Harrison Francis (L, 1-3) struggled with his control, walking the bases loaded in the first but escaping unscathed.

The Rockers quickly responded to Gastonia's initial run by scoring in the bottom half of the inning with aggressive baserunning. Francis again walked the first two batters of the inning before Evan Edwards scored on a groundout by Brian Parreira, tying the game at 1-1. Moments later, Michael Martinez crossed the plate on a fielder's choice by DJ Burt, giving the Rockers a 2-1 lead. Francis retired Martin Figueroa on a swinging strikeout to end the inning.

Bedrosian stayed in control, retiring Gastonia in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Rockers extended their lead in the third with a Quincy Nieporte single, driving in Ryan Grotjohn to make it 3-1.

High Point continued to apply pressure in the fifth inning. After a leadoff single by Ben Aklinski, Nieporte drove him home with a line-drive single to left field, pushing the Rockers' advantage to 4-1. Francis was relieved by Trent Fennell after 4.1 innings, but the damage had already been done.

In the seventh inning, Edwards ripped his 14th home run of the season, a solo blast that pushed the Rockers ahead 5-1. The bullpen kept the lead secure, with Garrett Schilling and Will Carter each pitching a scoreless inning in relief of Bedrosian.

Despite loading the bases in the top of the eighth, Gastonia couldn't capitalize until a home run from Jacob Robson in the ninth off reliever Zach Vennaro. High Point's defense and pitching held strong, maintaining their three-run lead.

The Rockers improved to 21-17, moving to within a game of second place Gastonia (22-16). High Point will look to build on this momentum as they continue their homestand against Gastonia on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

