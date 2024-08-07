Hoiland's Season-Long Effort Not Enough Tuesday

Cam Hoiland tossed a season-high seven innings but the Wenatchee AppleSox fell to the Bend Elks, 4-1, on Tuesday night at Vince Genna Stadium.

Max Hartman recorded two hits for his 17th multi-hit game of the summer and drove in the AppleSox' lone run with a single in the fifth.

Hoiland (1-2) surrendered three runs and struck out three but suffered his second straight loss.

The Elks only collected nine hits but five came in the first two innings. A two-out 2-RBI single in the bottom of the second was all they would need but they recorded two more runs on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly and a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Despite the loss, Wenatchee (34-18, 16-9 second half) won the North Division second half title with two games remaining in the regular season. Victoria and Bellingham both lost their second-to-last games of the summer and cannot match the AppleSox' 16 wins. This is the first time that Wenatchee has won the first half and the second half since the two-half playoff format was adopted in 2016.

