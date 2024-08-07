Cats Fall Just Short Losing 5-4 to Knights

VICTORIA, B.C. - For the second straight game the HarbourCats fought back to make things close but the Corvallis Knights held on to win 5-4.

Jack Finn (Illinois State) started for the Cats and pitched three innings giving up one run on four hits while striking out one batter.

Brett Harvey (Puget Sound) pitched the fourth and fifth innings but the Knights had five hits off of him and scored three runs to increase their lead to 4-0.

Kamana Nahaku's four home runs have all come at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

Victoria got on the board in the bottom of the fifth through a wild pitch, but Corvallis regained their four-run lead in the top of the sixth through a Brandon Cabrera RBI single to make it 5-1.

Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season in just his 11th game in the sixth inning to make it 5-2 in favour of the visitors. Sky Collins (Fresno State) then scored a third run with some heads-up baserunning making it 5-3.

Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parish) came up with the bases loaded in the seventh and grounded into a fielder's choice which brought home a run and made it a one-run ballgame. Ryan Deagle (Golden Tide) had three hits on the night but struck out with two men in scoring position to end the threat.

Logan MacNiel (Campbellsville) and Jake Finkelstein (Illinois State) each pitched two innings to close out the game with MacNiel giving up one run while striking out three, and Finkelstein striking out two over two scoreless innings.

Jack Finn started his seventh game of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.96 (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

CJ Colyer threw a one-two-three ninth inning against the heart of the HarbourCats lineup to earn his first save of the season and extend his team's win streak to seven games.

