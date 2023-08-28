Hockey Night, Dollar Dog Night and Fireworks Highlight Second-To-Last Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls are back for their penultimate homestand of 2023 with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, the Triple Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The exciting week includes Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with First Responder Appreciation Night (August 29), Kids Eat Free Wednesday (August 30), Dollar Dog Night and Old Bull Jerseys (August 31), Hockey Night presented by the Carolina Hurricanes and Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (September 1), Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (September 2), and Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (September 3).

Tuesday, August 29th vs Nashville (6:35pm) - Presented by Camp Bow Wow

- Tacos & Tallboys: Swing by the DBAP for $2 tacos and $5 select 16-ounce tallboy canned beers!

- First Responders Appreciation Night: The Bulls will recognize the heroes in our community!

Wednesday, August 30th vs Nashville (6:35pm) - presented by Pallet Alliance

Kids Eat Free Wednesdays: Fans age 12 & under can get a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services good for a Sahlen's hot dog, chips & soft drink at every Wednesday evening home game in 2023.

Pallet Alliance Food Drive: In partnership with PORCH-Durham, Pallet Alliance will be collecting non-perishable food items during the game. Bring an item to be entered into a raffle for a special giveaway!

Thursday, August 31st vs Nashville (6:35pm) - presented by Amica

Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2023!

Old Bull Jerseys: The Bulls' players and coaches are playing in specialty jerseys!

Friday, September 1st vs Nashville (6:35pm) - presented by Carolina Hurricanes

Hockey Night presented by the Carolina Hurricanes: Hockey Night is back! Bulls players and coaches will also be wearing specialty jerseys for the occasion. Jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting the Carolina Hurricanes foundation. Bidding will open September 1 and close September 5.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Saturday, September 2nd vs Nashville (6:35pm)

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games.

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night: The Bulls will increase awareness for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Sunday, September 3rd vs Nashville (1:05pm) - Presented by Lego DreamZzz

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Lego DreamZzz: Stop by the Lego DreamZzz Make N Take event during the game to make your own DreamZzz character.

Tickets for all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

