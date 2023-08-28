A Festa-Vus for the Rest of Us: Twins Top-10 Pitching Prospect Promoted to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - It is that time of year where top prospects get the bump to the next level and get a preview of what's to come. David Festa is now the latest Minnesota Twins farmhand to get the promotion from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul. Festa is ranked the fourth-best prospect in the Twins' system per Baseball America and the ninth-best per MLB Pipeline.

Festa, 23, made 21 appearances and 19 starts with the Wind Surge this season, going 3-3 with a 4.39 ERA. He allowed 39 earned runs in 80.0 innings, walking 33 and striking out 104 with opponents hitting .249 against him. His 104 strikeouts are tied for the 10th-most in the Texas League. Festa was also named a Futures Game selection this season. He pitched 1.0 inning, allowed one hit and struck one. He has won two Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Week awards (July 23, August 27) and was named the Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Month in April.

The Verona, New Jersey native split last season between Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids, where he combined to go 9-4 with a 2.43 ERA in 103.2 total innings. In his first full season of professional baseball, Festa struck out 108 batters and walked only 34, holding opponents to a .214 batting average. He was named the Florida State League pitcher of the week on May 15, 2022 after throwing 6.0 no-hit innings, striking out 11 and walking just two in a combined no-hitter on May 10.

Festa made his professional debut in 2021, making four relief appearances between the FCL Twins and Fort Myers, allowing four earned runs in 8.1 total innings.

Festa was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 13th round of the 2021 draft out of Seton Hall. He was a 2021 First Team All-Big East selection, ranking second in the league with a .175 opponents' batting average and third in the league with a 2.00 ERA.

To make room on the roster, Alex Scherff has been transferred to Wichita and Michael Helman has been reinstated from the 60-Day Injured List and transferred to Wichita.

The Saints' roster now consists of 28 players, 14 pitchers and 14 position players, with three on the injured list and one on the Development List and one Major League rehab assignment.

