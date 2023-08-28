They're One of Us: Bobblehead Highlights Saints Penultimate Homestand from August 29-September 3

ST. PAUL, MN - We don't need a reason to celebrate those that are native to the state of Minnesota. We're past the dog days of summer, so the penultimate homestand has some inSPIREing promotions to get you ready for the difficult months following the season. It's a monster of a homestand from August 29-September 3.

Tuesday, August 29 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 7:07 p.m. - They're One of Us with a Louie Varland/Matt Wallner Double bobblehead (1,500)

North St. Paul and Forest Lake, Minnesota are representing on this night. Two local boys that have made good are honored, as for the first time in franchise history a pair of baseball players are honored in bobblehead form. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Louie Varland/Matt Wallner double bobblehead. Both players wore the Saints uniform during the latter half of 2022, both made their Major League debuts with the Minnesota Twins last season, and both have been instrumental in the Twins leading the American League Central Division this season. Varland was a North St. Paul graduate who went on to Concordia-St. Paul. Wallner is a graduate of Forest Lake High School and then went on to the University of Southern Mississippi. Travel to all the places Matt and Louie played as they rose to the Major Leagues on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 30 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Native American Heritage Night presented by Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Fun fact: the first Native American to don a baseball jersey was Louis Sockalexis of the in 1897 for the Cleveland Spiders. One of the more famous Native American ballplayers from Minnesota is Hall of Famer Chief Bender, who tied a record by throwing three complete games in a single World Series. Learn that and much more as we present Native American Heritage Night, with the Prairie Island Indian Community, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Join us as we celebrate Native American culture and history through music, dance, language, food, and so much more. In all, 52 Native Americans have played in the Major Leagues, including former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee, Jacoby Ellsbury (Navajo). Overall, there are 562 recognized Indian tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, rancherias, communities, and Native Villages in the U.S and we celebrate them all. The Saints will wear a unique jersey that were specially designed by the Prairie Island Indian Community to include traditional Dakota patterns. The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned online during the game with proceeds benefiting the Division of Indian Work. Check out all the different Native American tribes during an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, August 31 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - SPIRE Night

Since 1934, they have helped Minnesotan's save money, buy that new home, and set them up for the future. As the times have changed, so have they making it easier for Minnesotan's to achieve financial success. They have been friends of the ballclub for a long time, so it's only fitting we had a night for them. Join us for SPIRE night. For nearly 90 years SPIRE has provided friendly, personal, and genuine service. They have 340 dedicated employees who strive each day to provide a first-class experience for their members. Their goal is to be a partner with you in your life. They are the type of people you want to sit down and grab a drink with which is perfect since tonight is

Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, September 1 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks presented by Xcel Energy to the music from the Queen of Country

We know you're Workin "9 to 5," but just think of us as your neighbors that are Two Doors Down. You can stop by anytime you want and take in a Saints game. There is no better time to do that than on a Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy accompanied by the music of the Queen of Country. The day hopefully begins with the Light of a Clear Blue Morning and ends with a Saints victory. Our fans will never get a Busy Signal when they reach out to us, so kick back and relax while you dream of Islands in the Stream and watch an amazing fireworks show.

Saturday, September 2 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's

We've had not one, not two, not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is your final chance. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. If you want to dress like your dog, then both of you should put on tropical shirts because it's Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, September 3 vs. Columbus Clippers, 5:07 p.m. - Labor Day Celebration With Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show presented by X-Golf

You work hard, we work hard, so let's have a day where we can all let our hair down and have some fun on our Larbor Day Celebration with Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show presented by X-Golf. Back in 1882 a public parade of various labor organizations was held on September 5 under the auspices of the Central Labor Union (CLU) in New York. From there Secretary of the CLU, Matthew Maguire, is credited for first proposing a national Labor Day holiday. Oregon became the first state to make Labor Day an official public holiday in 1887. It may mark the unofficial end of summer, but come enjoy food, fun, and fireworks with us. Following the game is our post-game Monster Food Truck Rally. Scheduled to appear are the following food trucks: The Anchor Fish & Chips, Chili Lime Truck, Dough Dough, O'Cheeze, ODB Meat & Greet, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Que Tal, Rollin Nolens, Sumo Egg Rolls, Sumo Egg Rolls, Thai Thai Street Food, Twin Cities Pita, Z's Smokin Bones. Then finish off the night with our Fireworks Super Show. It all takes place on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for drink rail, infield reserved, and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

