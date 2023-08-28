Rochester Red Wings: Homestand Highlights August 29-September 3

The Red Wings take on the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) in this action-packed week of baseball!

ONLY 12 HOME GAMES REMAINING!

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464, or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

Tuesday, August 29

(Gates 5:30 pm, First Pitch 6:45 pm)

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free courtesy of M&T Bank

SOCKS GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a pair of socks courtesy of MLB Network

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

Wednesday, August 30

(Gates 12:00 pm, First Pitch 1:05 pm)

BUSINESSPERSON SPECIAL: It's the final weekday matinee of the 2023 season!

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

Thursday, August 31

(Gates 5:30 pm, First Pitch 6:45 pm)

MITTSY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mittsy bobblehead courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

RANDOM GENERATOR NIGHT... NOW ADORABLE ALIEN NIGHT: After receiving random adjectives and nouns from our awesome fans, we put those adjectives and nouns into a randomized generator and came up with ADORABLE ALIEN... let's see what happens!

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college I.D. courtesy of Caktus A.I.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plate will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers at the 10th Inning Bar with live music from Genesee Saw courtesy of Genesee Brewing Company

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

Friday, September 1

(Gates 5:30 pm, First Pitch 6:45 pm)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers

COCOS LOCOS SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans 21 & older will receive a Cocos Locos shirt courtesy of Medalla Light

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos De Rochester as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion Program presented by Summit Federal Credit Union

TOYOTA CUP SERIES: After the game, 1,000 fans will receive a Toyota/Red Wings Cup with a retro logo... 3rd cup in a series of 3 presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

Saturday, September 2

(Gates 5:00 pm, First Pitch 6:05 pm)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

LOU GRAMM APPEARANCE: Gramm will be signing autographs pre-game, throwing out a first pitch, and leading the crowd in "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." Fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks show, set to the hits of Foreigner and Lou's solo career

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

SEASON SEAT HOLDER PARTY: All season seat holders are invited to the season seat holder party 2:30-4:30 including an autograph session with the team from 4-4:30. For info on how to become a season seat holder in 2024 call us at 454-1001.

Sunday, September 3

(Gates 12:00 pm, First Pitch 1:05 pm)

DOG BOWL GIVEAWAY: Join us for our last Bark in the Park and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Collapsible Dog Bowl courtesy of Lollypop Farm

BARK IN THE PARK: Last Bark in the Park of the season. Bring your goodest boys and girls out to the ballpark. Players will be wearing specialty Bark in the Park jerseys that will be auctioned after the game. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA tickets and your pups are FREE courtesy of Lollypop Farm

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. Learn more about the Knot Hole Kids Club here

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball

INNOVATIVE FIELD WALK OF FAME CEREMONY: Join us as we usher in 17 new members into the Innovative Field Walk of Fame in pregame ceremonies.

