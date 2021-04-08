Hockey Helps for Scout Pace Raises over 12,000 Dollars

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to unveil the results from our "Hockey Helps" drive on April 2nd as part of our Autism Awareness night at the Civic Center.

With over 20 specialty jerseys available worn by your River Dragons during the game up for auction and raffle, the River Dragons were able to donate $12,238 to the Pace family to assist in the care of their 2-year-old son Scout who has Sensory Processing Disorder, an early indicator of autism in young children.

"From the deepest depths of our heart we appreciate what the Croop family, the River Dragons, and everyone who contributed did for us to help Scout" Prowlers player/head coach Joe Pace said. "To be thought about and mentioned as part of the night was one thing but we're floored by the outpouring of support we received. What this is going to do is beyond anything we could have imagined and we can't thank the fans of Columbus enough."

"It's hard to put into words just how grateful we are to the River Dragons and the community of Columbus" Allie Pace, Scout's mother said. "The amount of support we've received takes my breath away. The funds so generously raised will cover nearly an entire year of Scout's therapy and allow us to purchase sensory equipment for our home. Thanks to your help, we know Scout will move mountains. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being a part of our journey."

Over 250 bids were placed and over 1,000 raffle tickets were bought by fans in the leadup to and during the game between the Prowlers and River Dragons on Friday April, 2 a game Port Huron ended winning 3-2.

"We are glad that we can do this for Scout and the Pace family and that this contribution will play a big role in covering therapy treatments" River Dragons President/GM said. "Hockey is a sport all about family and we're happy to help out our hockey family when we can. Maybe next time the Prowlers can do their part to helping hockey family by not beating us the last weekend of the season! But in all seriousness, this was something that should be a very proud moment for everyone involved coming together to help out in this way."

The River Dragons want to thank everyone who was involved in the night and contributed whether it be through a raffle ticket or jersey purchase. Your generosity and compassion proves why Columbus has the best fans in minor pro hockey!

