Enforcers Take Game Two of Four, Win 8-6

April 8, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release







A four-in-four series in professional hockey is quite rare, but Elmira and Port Huron drew the assignment this week beginning with a Wednesday night affair that the Enforcers were able to capture by a 7-1 final to grab the Hilliard Cup. The first team to six wins in the eleven-game season series would steal the cup, and Elmira won three straight to grab it. Entering into tonight, each team still had plenty to play for and things stacked up on paper prior just as they did before last night with a few minor lineup changes and a goalie change the only true differences in Game 2 of the set.

It took just 3:17 having ticked by in the game and Bryce Martin blazed through the left wing circle and forced one on goal that Blake Scott turned aside before on the doorstep he grabbed it in and slung it in on a backhander to give Elmira the 1-0 jumpstart. It was only 4:11 later when Thomas Munichiello came in carrying the puck himself with a couple of guys trailing him, and took it in ripping it top 90 past Dillon Kelley evening the score 1-1. The home side's third unit wasn't going to have it. Steve Leonard received a puck himself in the offensive end and set it net front for Kyler Matthews, who then sent a beauty of a shot into the net putting the lead back in the Enforcers' favor 2-1.

The next goal came the boys in neon green and blacks' way as well. Steve Leonard waltzed in to the offensive end, racing out his brother Sean of Port Huron, to capture possession of the puck and he centered it to himself and tipped it in for his first goal with his new team. Trailing 3-1, the Prowlers weren't going to go down without a fight. A shot in the slot from Egor Kostiukov popped up and over the glove of Kelley to pull it back within 1, 3-2 still in favor of the Enforcers. That's the way it would go heading into the dressing room for the first break.

The second period got off to a slow start until Brandon Tucker sent the rubber on net and it trickled wide left before it was grabbed in the slot and sent home by Glen Patterson for the much needed insurance goal racing the Enforcers on top 4-2 with just over eight minutes to play in the frame. Mitch Atkins pulled a loose puck in in the corner and proceeded to launch it out to Tyler Gjurich. Gjurich threw it in five hole to stretch the lead to 5-2 after 40.

The Prowlers were down but not out as they sent a flurry of pucks towards Dillon Kelley in the final 20 minutes. After a barrage of shots Michael Moran was able to put one behind Kelley to close the gap. Matt Graham and Dalton Jay both found the back of the net as well just 35 seconds apart to tie it up. Brandon Tucker gave the Enforcers the lead back, but Joe Deveny tied it back up at 6 a piece. On a faceoff play Tyler Gjurich found the back of the net with a backhander over the shoulder of Scott. With the goaltender pulled Tucker found the back of the net one final time to give Elmira the win and the second of two in the series.

Dillon Kelley turned aside 52 of 58 for the win.

Elmira and Port Huron are back in action tomorrow night at 7:30pm from McMorran Arena for the third of the grueling four game week. Catch all the action with Enforcers broadcaster Jon Kliment on YouTube and Mixlr.

