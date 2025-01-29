Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting Monday, February 3rd

January 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health - Trinity are excited to host the sixth annual Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting Monday, February 3rd, 2025, at Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena and paint the names of loved ones who are currently battling or have battled cancer on the ice. The names painted on the ice will remain on display for all three Storm home games February 6th, 7th and 8th.

Next week's ice painting event will open to the public at 9:00 AM and end at 7:00 PM. Paint, brushes and all other supplies will be provided by the Storm.

Representatives from the Storm and UnityPoint Health - Trinity will be available to the media at the arena from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Saturday February 8 is the Storm's Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UnityPoint Health - Trinity. During the game the Storm will wear specialty

Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the Trinity Cancer Center. Bettendorf City Administrator, Decker Ploehn, will host the jersey auction. The first 1000 fans in attendance receive a foam glow stick.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing Matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.