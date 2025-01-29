Ice Bears to Honor Hince in Pillar of Champions

The Knoxville Ice Bears are pleased to announce former goalie Bryan Hince will be enshrined in the organization's Pillar of Champions prior to Friday night's home game against the Peoria Rivermen. The 2015 President's Cup Playoffs MVP will be honored during a pregame ceremony at the Civic Coliseum.

A native of Kapuskasing, Ontario, Hince spent six seasons in Knoxville and solidified himself as one of the best goaltenders in the history of the SPHL. He became just the fourth netminder in league history to record 90 career wins and still remains in the top 15 in all-time wins, goals against average and save percentage. Some of Hince's best work came in the postseason, where he went 12-6 with a 1.92 goals against average, a .949 save percentage and four shutouts in 20 playoff appearances, including a 5-0 run during the 2015 Playoffs where he led the Ice Bears to their fourth President's Cup and was named Playoffs MVP.

He has continued to support hockey in East Tennessee with the founding of Pro Vision Hockey Academy instructing and developing youth hockey players and is the President of the Knoxville Jr. Ice Bears.

